A notebook for Drawing, Sketching, Plotting, and Scheming.
Inspired by a love of Engineering paper from our undergraduate days, we developed the UINotebook to be the perfect notebook for creative engineers.
The UINotebook is an idea notebook. Whether you're creating a mobile experience, designing a physical product, or calculating terminal velocity of a kitten, your ideas need to be recorded.
Inspired by engineering paper, the front of each page is printed with a grid that is dark enough to see, but light enough that it's never in the way.
Each page is made of a heavy weight grid paper that is suitable for pencils, pens, markers or paints.
Paired with a stainless steel stencil that attaches to the front of the notebook using extremely strong rare earth magnets.